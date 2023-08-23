Ingredients
For the Dressing:
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. honey
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
Salad:
- 8 cups baby spinach
- 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes halved
- 8 slices cooked bacon
- 4 hard-boiled eggs quartered or sliced
- 1 medium avocado sliced
Directions
- Combine all dressing ingredients in a small jar. Shake to combine and set aside.
- Combine spinach and tomatoes in a large bowl, drizzle with a portion of the dressing (as desired), and toss to combine.
- Divide spinach and tomatoes onto 4 serving plates. Top with bacon, eggs, avocado, and almonds. Add additional dressing as desired. Serve immediately.