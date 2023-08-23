Ingredients

For the Dressing:

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 2 tsp. honey
  • 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds

Salad:

  • 8 cups baby spinach
  • 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes halved
  • 8 slices cooked bacon
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs quartered or sliced
  • 1 medium avocado sliced

Directions

  1. Combine all dressing ingredients in a small jar. Shake to combine and set aside.
  2. Combine spinach and tomatoes in a large bowl, drizzle with a portion of the dressing (as desired), and toss to combine.
  3. Divide spinach and tomatoes onto 4 serving plates. Top with bacon, eggs, avocado, and almonds. Add additional dressing as desired. Serve immediately.