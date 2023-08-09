Ingredients
- 10 oz. lo mein noodles
- 4 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 (20 oz.) can pineapple chunks, reserve juice from can
- 3 Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 4 tsp. chili paste
- 2 tsp. packed dark brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 lb. (26-30 ct.) shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 (1”) piece of fresh ginger, peeled and julienned
- 1 large red pepper, thinly sliced
- 2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced, separate dark green parts
- 1 (5 oz.) can sliced water chestnuts
Directions
- Cook lo mein noodles according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.
- Combine soy sauce, 4 Tbsp. pineapple juice, rice vinegar, chili paste, and brown sugar. Set aside.
- Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook until opaque, stirring occasionally. Remove to a serving plate.
- Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in skillet and add the ginger. Cook until golden brown, stirring constantly. Add pineapple chunks, bell pepper, celery, white and light green scallions, and water chestnuts. Cook, stirring constantly until vegetables are tender-crisp.
- Add the soy sauce mixture to the vegetables. Add the noodles and cooked shrimp. Toss well until all ingredients are coated and heated through.
- Divide among 4 bowls and top with dark green scallion pieces.