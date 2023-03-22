Ingredients:
- 8 chicken drumsticks
- 2 tsp. Chinese five-spice powder or all-spice
- 1 tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- 1/4 cup hoisin sauce
- 1/4 cup honey
- 3 Tbsp. ketchup
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. minced garlic
- 1/8 tsp. chili flakes
- 3 scallions, thinly sliced
- Cooked rice
Directions
- For easy clean-up, put a cooking bag in the slow cooker.
- Season the drumsticks with the Chinese five-spice powder, salt and pepper.
- In a large bowl, combine the hoisin, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, garlic and chili flakes. Add chicken and toss to coat.
- Place chicken in slow cooker. (Be sure to scrape all of the sauce from the bowl into the slow cooker.) Cook on low for 4 hours or until chicken tender and cooker thoroughly.
- Place cooked chicken and sauce in a large serving bowl. Top with scallions. Serve with rice or Asian noodles.