Ingredients:
- 2 lb. bag of frozen potato rounds (tater tots)
- Your favorite deli meat
- Your favorite cheese
- Sandwich toppings such as mayonnaise, mustard, pickles tomato, etc
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- In batches, microwave the potato rounds for 10 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking, until they are hot and soft. Set aside until they are cool enough to handle.
- On a baking sheet, press 4 potato rounds together to form each slider bun half.
- Bake for 25 – 30 minutes or until crisp.
- Add your favorite sandwich fillings to complete the sliders.