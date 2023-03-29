Ingredients:

  • 2 lb. bag of frozen potato rounds (tater tots)
  • Your favorite deli meat
  • Your favorite cheese
  • Sandwich toppings such as mayonnaise, mustard, pickles tomato, etc

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. In batches, microwave the potato rounds for 10 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking, until they are hot and soft. Set aside until they are cool enough to handle.
  3. On a baking sheet, press 4 potato rounds together to form each slider bun half.
  4. Bake for 25 – 30 minutes or until crisp.
  5. Add your favorite sandwich fillings to complete the sliders.