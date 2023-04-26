Ingredients:
- 8 lasagna noodles, cooked al-dente according to package instructions
- 1 lb. loose sweet Italian sausage
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 (10 oz.) pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 egg
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 (24-28 oz.) jar pasta sauce
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
Diresctions:
- Coat the bottom of a 9”x13” baking dish with a thin layer of pasta sauce.
- Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook until browned and no pink remains. Remove from heat, drain, and let cool slightly.
- In a large bowl, combine cooked sausage, spinach, ricotta, Parmesan, ½ cup mozzarella, egg, salt and pepper.
- Place lasagna noodles on a sheet of wax paper and pat dry.
- Divide sausage mixture (approx. ¼ cup each) between the noodles and spread evenly. Roll each noodle up and place seam side down in the baking dish.
- Pour remaining sauce over the noodles. Top with ½ cup mozzarella cheese.
- Cover and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until cheese melts and sauce is bubbling.