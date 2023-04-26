Ingredients:

  • 8 lasagna noodles, cooked al-dente according to package instructions
  • 1 lb. loose sweet Italian sausage
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 (10 oz.) pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 egg
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 (24-28 oz.) jar pasta sauce
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

Diresctions:

  1. Coat the bottom of a 9”x13” baking dish with a thin layer of pasta sauce.
  2. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook until browned and no pink remains. Remove from heat, drain, and let cool slightly.
  3. In a large bowl, combine cooked sausage, spinach, ricotta, Parmesan, ½ cup mozzarella, egg, salt and pepper.
  4. Place lasagna noodles on a sheet of wax paper and pat dry.
  5. Divide sausage mixture (approx. ¼ cup each) between the noodles and spread evenly. Roll each noodle up and place seam side down in the baking dish.
  6. Pour remaining sauce over the noodles. Top with ½ cup mozzarella cheese.
  7. Cover and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until cheese melts and sauce is bubbling.