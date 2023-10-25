Ingredients
- 1 (8 oz.) package farfalle (bow tie) pasta
- 1 lb. chopped chuck
- 1 small onion, chopped (Optional)
- 1 (28 oz.) jar pasta sauce
- 8 ounces mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/2 inch cubes
- ¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
- Prepare pasta according to the directions on the package. Drain well and set aside.
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook chopped chuck and onion until beef is cooked thoroughly. Drain. Stir in pasta sauce. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer.
- Stir cooked pasta and half of the mozzarella cheese into the sauce; toss to combine. Transfer to a 2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
- Bake until lightly browned and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes.