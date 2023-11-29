Ingredients:
- 1 lb. frozen Karns Beef Sandwich Steaks
- 1 medium green pepper, sliced
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 8 oz. pkg. sliced mushrooms
- 1 (13 oz.) can refrigerated pizza crust dough
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 (15 oz.) jar pizza sauce
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- Chop frozen steaks into bite size pieces and cook as directed on package.
- In same pan, sauté peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
- Unroll dough and put it into pan. Stretch dough to fit the pan.
- Set aside ½ cup of cheese. Cover dough with half of the steak, vegetables and cheese. Top with half of the pizza sauce. Repeat with layers and top with reserved ½ cup of cheese.
- Bake 15-20 minutes or until edges are golden brown and cut into wedges to serve.