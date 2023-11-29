Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. frozen Karns Beef Sandwich Steaks
  • 1 medium green pepper, sliced
  • 1 medium onion, sliced
  • 8 oz. pkg. sliced mushrooms
  • 1 (13 oz.) can refrigerated pizza crust dough
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 (15 oz.) jar pizza sauce

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400° F.
  2. Chop frozen steaks into bite size pieces and cook as directed on package.
  3. In same pan, sauté peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
  4. Unroll dough and put it into pan. Stretch dough to fit the pan.
  5. Set aside ½ cup of cheese. Cover dough with half of the steak, vegetables and cheese. Top with half of the pizza sauce. Repeat with layers and top with reserved ½ cup of cheese.
  6. Bake 15-20 minutes or until edges are golden brown and cut into wedges to serve.