Ingredients:
- Mixed salad greens
- 1/2 cup diced onions.
- 3/4 cup red pepper (cut into strips)
- 1 bunch fresh asparagus
- 1 (3.8 oz.) can sliced black olives (drained)
- 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
- 1 (14 oz.) can artichoke hearts, cut in 1″ chunks
- 1/2 cup Blue Cheese Crumbles
- Litehouse Red Wine and Olive Oil Vinaigrette to taste
- 1 Karns rotisserie chicken, shredded.
Directions
- Break asparagus into 1 1/2″ pieces. Add 1/4 cup water; cover and microwave 4 minutes. Immediately drain and put in bowl of ice water to stop cooking.
- In a large bowl, toss salad greens with rest of ingredients
- Drizzle with Litehouse Red Wine Vinaigrette and gently toss.