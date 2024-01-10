Ingredients:

  • Mixed salad greens
  • 1/2 cup diced onions.
  • 3/4 cup red pepper (cut into strips)
  • 1 bunch fresh asparagus
  • 1 (3.8 oz.) can sliced black olives (drained)
  • 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
  • 1 (14 oz.) can artichoke hearts, cut in 1″ chunks
  • 1/2 cup Blue Cheese Crumbles
  • Litehouse Red Wine and Olive Oil Vinaigrette to taste
  • 1 Karns rotisserie chicken, shredded.

Directions

  • Break asparagus into 1 1/2″ pieces. Add 1/4 cup water; cover and microwave 4 minutes. Immediately drain and put in bowl of ice water to stop cooking.
  • In a large bowl, toss salad greens with rest of ingredients
  • Drizzle with Litehouse Red Wine Vinaigrette and gently toss.