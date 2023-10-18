Ingredients:
- 8 cups Romaine lettuce (approx. 2 medium hearts of romaine)
- 1 apple cored and diced into small pieces with skin (Granny Smith or any kind of apple)
- ½ cup of shelled walnuts in pieces
- 4 ounces crumbled, feta cheese (approx. 1/2 cup)
- ½ cup shredded carrot (approx. 1 medium/large carrot)
- ¼ cup of diced celery (approx. 1 stalk)
- ½ cup dried cranberries 12 grape tomatoes cut in half (lengthwise) 4 oz. Chef Tim’s Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette
- 1 pound + 4 ounces (20 oz total) Raw Chicken 1 tsp Chef Tim’s Savory All-purpose seasoning 1 Tbl. Olive oil 1 loaf french baguette
Directions:
- Season Chicken Breast with seasoning in a bowl with olive oil
- Cook Chicken until an internal temperature of 165 degrees, (Can be grilled or cooked in oven) Cut/Chop/Prepare Ingredients.
- Combine all ingredients except dressing in a large bowl. Shake Chef Tim’s Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette vigorously until it turns black, and pour over salad.
- Toss All ingredients. Wait 1 minute, and toss again.
- Add additional vinaigrette as desired.
- Serve immediately with warm sliced
- Chicken breast on top of salad in addition to sliced warm baguette.
- Don’t forget: “Shake, Shake, Shake. Don’t Refrigerate”