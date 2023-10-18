Ingredients:

  • 8 cups Romaine lettuce (approx. 2 medium hearts of romaine)
  • 1 apple cored and diced into small pieces with skin (Granny Smith or any kind of apple)
  • ½ cup of shelled walnuts in pieces
  • 4 ounces crumbled, feta cheese (approx. 1/2 cup)
  • ½ cup shredded carrot (approx. 1 medium/large carrot)
  • ¼ cup of diced celery (approx. 1 stalk)
  • ½ cup dried cranberries 12 grape tomatoes cut in half (lengthwise) 4 oz. Chef Tim’s Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette
  • 1 pound + 4 ounces (20 oz total) Raw Chicken 1 tsp Chef Tim’s Savory All-purpose seasoning 1 Tbl. Olive oil 1 loaf french baguette

Directions:

  • Season Chicken Breast with seasoning in a bowl with olive oil
  • Cook Chicken until an internal temperature of 165 degrees, (Can be grilled or cooked in oven) Cut/Chop/Prepare Ingredients.
  • Combine all ingredients except dressing in a large bowl. Shake Chef Tim’s Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette vigorously until it turns black, and pour over salad.
  • Toss All ingredients. Wait 1 minute, and toss again.
  • Add additional vinaigrette as desired.
  • Serve immediately with warm sliced
  • Chicken breast on top of salad in addition to sliced warm baguette.
  • Don’t forget: “Shake, Shake, Shake. Don’t Refrigerate”