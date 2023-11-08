Ingredients

  • 2 oil-packed anchovy fillets, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 Karns rotisserie chicken, skinned, shredded, bones removed
  • 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 French bread baguette, split and cut into 4 portions
  • 4 romaine lettuce leaves

Directions

  1. Place anchovy fillets, garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper in a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Gradually add olive oil, and process to combine; stir in Parmesan cheese.
  3. Place chicken in a large bowl. Pour dressing over chicken and toss to coat.
  4. Stir together mayonnaise and garlic powder in a small bowl.
  5. Brush cut sides of bread evenly with mayonnaise mixture. Heat a large skillet over medium-high.
  6. Cook bread, cut side down, in hot skillet, until toasted and golden brown, about 2 minutes.
  7. Divide chicken mixture and lettuce leaves evenly on bottoms of toasted bread; cover with bread tops.