Ingredients
- 2 oil-packed anchovy fillets, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 Karns rotisserie chicken, skinned, shredded, bones removed
- 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 French bread baguette, split and cut into 4 portions
- 4 romaine lettuce leaves
Directions
- Place anchovy fillets, garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper in a blender and blend until smooth.
- Gradually add olive oil, and process to combine; stir in Parmesan cheese.
- Place chicken in a large bowl. Pour dressing over chicken and toss to coat.
- Stir together mayonnaise and garlic powder in a small bowl.
- Brush cut sides of bread evenly with mayonnaise mixture. Heat a large skillet over medium-high.
- Cook bread, cut side down, in hot skillet, until toasted and golden brown, about 2 minutes.
- Divide chicken mixture and lettuce leaves evenly on bottoms of toasted bread; cover with bread tops.