Ingredients:

  • 4 tilapia fillets (6 ounces each)
  • 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
  • 2 Tbsp. lime or lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp. grated lime or lemon zest
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
  2. Place fillets on baking sheet.
  3. In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise, lime juice zest, salt, onion powder and pepper. Spread mayonnaise mixture over fish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs; spritz with cooking spray.
  4. Bake until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 15-20 minutes.