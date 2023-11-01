Ingredients:
- 4 tilapia fillets (6 ounces each)
- 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. lime or lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp. grated lime or lemon zest
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Place fillets on baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise, lime juice zest, salt, onion powder and pepper. Spread mayonnaise mixture over fish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs; spritz with cooking spray.
- Bake until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 15-20 minutes.