Ingredients

2 cups shredded Karns rotisserie chicken meat

1 cup salsa

1 (14 oz.) bag restaurant-style tortilla chips

3 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (2.25-ounce) can sliced black olives, drained

1 small jalapeño, thinly sliced

1 tomato, chopped

Sour cream

8 medium scallions, thinly sliced

Directions

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray.

Mix shredded chicken with salsa; set aside.

Arrange about half of a 16-ounce bag of tortilla chips on the baking sheet in an even layer. Top with half of the chicken and half of the shredded cheese. Layer the remaining chips on top, followed by the remaining chicken and cheese. Sprinkle with the black beans.

Bake the nachos until the cheese is melted and the chips around the edges are beginning to brown, about 8 minutes.

To serve, garnish with the black olives, jalapeño, tomato, dollops of sour cream, and scallions.