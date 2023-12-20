Ingredients

  • 3 everything bagels
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped
  • 3/4 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
  • ½ lb. bacon, cooked and chopped
  • 9 large eggs
  • 1 ½ cups whole milk
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • ½ tsp. ground mustard
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. black pepper
  • 8 oz. cream cheese, cut into bite-size pieces
  • Karns Everything Bagel Seasoning

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut bagels into bite-size pieces and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.
  2. Generously grease a 9”×13” baking pan or similar size (about 3 quart) casserole dish. Layer the bagel pieces, chopped pepper, tomatoes, and bacon into the dish.
  3. Whisk the eggs, milk, cheddar cheese, ground mustard, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Pour evenly over bagel mixture.
  4. Top evenly with pieces of cream cheese and sprinkle with Karns Everything Bagel seasoning.
  5. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until center is set and edges are golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving.