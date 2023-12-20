Ingredients
- 3 everything bagels
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 3/4 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
- ½ lb. bacon, cooked and chopped
- 9 large eggs
- 1 ½ cups whole milk
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ tsp. ground mustard
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- 8 oz. cream cheese, cut into bite-size pieces
- Karns Everything Bagel Seasoning
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut bagels into bite-size pieces and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.
- Generously grease a 9”×13” baking pan or similar size (about 3 quart) casserole dish. Layer the bagel pieces, chopped pepper, tomatoes, and bacon into the dish.
- Whisk the eggs, milk, cheddar cheese, ground mustard, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Pour evenly over bagel mixture.
- Top evenly with pieces of cream cheese and sprinkle with Karns Everything Bagel seasoning.
- Bake for 40-50 minutes or until center is set and edges are golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving.