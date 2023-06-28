SANDWICH INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 c. hot sauce
- 1/4 c. unsalted butter
- 3 tbsp. ketchup
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
- hamburger buns
- 1/2 c. ranch dressing
BLUE CHEESE-APPLE SLAW INGREDIENTS
- 1 c. packed shredded cabbage
- 1 small apple, chopped
- 2 celery ribs, chopped
- 1 1/2 oz. blue cheese
- 1/4 c. coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 1/2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. sugar
- salt
- pepper
Directions:
- Preheat grill to medium-high.
- Combine hot sauce, butter, and ketchup in a bowl; reserve 1/4 cup mixture. Add chicken to the remaining mixture and toss to coat. Marinate, for 20 minutes. Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade.
- Grill chicken, covered, until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Grill buns until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Spread dressing on buns. Serve chicken topped with Blue Cheese-Apple Slaw (directions below) and drizzled with reserved sauce between buns.
- To make the slaw: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl