SANDWICH INGREDIENTS

  • 1/2 c. hot sauce
  • 1/4 c. unsalted butter
  • 3 tbsp. ketchup
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
  • hamburger buns
  • 1/2 c. ranch dressing

BLUE CHEESE-APPLE SLAW INGREDIENTS

  • 1 c. packed shredded cabbage
  • 1 small apple, chopped
  • 2 celery ribs, chopped
  • 1 1/2 oz. blue cheese
  • 1/4 c. coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 shallot, chopped
  • 3 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar
  • salt
  • pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat grill to medium-high.
  2. Combine hot sauce, butter, and ketchup in a bowl; reserve 1/4 cup mixture. Add chicken to the remaining mixture and toss to coat. Marinate, for 20 minutes. Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade.
  3. Grill chicken, covered, until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Grill buns until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes.
  4. Spread dressing on buns. Serve chicken topped with Blue Cheese-Apple Slaw (directions below) and drizzled with reserved sauce between buns.
  5. To make the slaw: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl