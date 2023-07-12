Ingredients:

1/4 cup lime juice

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1 Tbsp. honey

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/8 tsp. pepper

1 lb. uncooked deveined peeled large shrimp

1 tsp. chili powder

3 ears sweet corn, husks removed, cleaned

6 cups chopped romaine lettuce

2 large tomatoes, cut into 8 wedges

1 avocado, pitted, peeled and dice

Directions:

Heat gas or charcoal grill.

In small bowl, stir lime juice, oil, honey, salt, cumin and pepper with whisk. Set aside.

Sprinkle shrimp evenly with chili powder. Set aside. Spray grill rack with cooking spray. Place corn on grill over medium heat.

Cover grill. Cook 12 minutes, turning occasionally. Add shrimp to grill for last 6 minutes of cooking time. Cook, turning once, until shrimp are pink. Cut kernels from ears of corn. Discard cobs.

In large bowl, stir together shrimp, corn, lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzle with dressing and toss well. Add avocado and toss gently. Serve immediately.