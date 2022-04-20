Ingredients
- 1 ½ lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1” pieces
- 1 bunch broccoli, cut into small florets
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 4 green onions, chopped
- ⅔ c unsalted raw cashews
For the Sauce:
- 4 tsp. rice vinegar
- 1/2 c. chicken stock
- 1/2 c. soy sauce
- 2 tsp. sesame oil
- 1/3 cup hoisin sauce
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- ½ tsp. ground ginger
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 tsp. corn starch
- 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper
- pepper
- salt
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
In a large bowl, combine chicken, broccoli, pepper, onion, and cashews.
In a small bowl, combine sauce ingredients. Pour over the chicken mixture and toss to coat.
Coat a 9”X13” baking sheet with cooking spray. Spread chicken mixture in a single layer on a baking sheet.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until chicken is cooked thoroughly (internal temperature of 165°F).