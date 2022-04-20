Ingredients

1 ½ lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1” pieces

1 bunch broccoli, cut into small florets

1 red bell pepper, diced

4 green onions, chopped

⅔ c unsalted raw cashews

For the Sauce:

4 tsp. rice vinegar

1/2 c. chicken stock

1/2 c. soy sauce

2 tsp. sesame oil

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

2 Tbsp. honey

½ tsp. ground ginger

3 garlic cloves, minced

4 tsp. corn starch

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper

pepper

salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

In a large bowl, combine chicken, broccoli, pepper, onion, and cashews.

In a small bowl, combine sauce ingredients. Pour over the chicken mixture and toss to coat.

Coat a 9”X13” baking sheet with cooking spray. Spread chicken mixture in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until chicken is cooked thoroughly (internal temperature of 165°F).