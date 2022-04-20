Ingredients

  • 1 ½ lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1” pieces
  • 1 bunch broccoli, cut into small florets
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 4 green onions, chopped
  • ⅔ c unsalted raw cashews

For the Sauce:

  • 4 tsp. rice vinegar
  • 1/2 c. chicken stock
  • 1/2 c. soy sauce
  • 2 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1/3 cup hoisin sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • ½ tsp. ground ginger
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 tsp. corn starch
  • 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper
  • pepper
  • salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

In a large bowl, combine chicken, broccoli, pepper, onion, and cashews.

In a small bowl, combine sauce ingredients. Pour over the chicken mixture and toss to coat.

Coat a 9”X13” baking sheet with cooking spray. Spread chicken mixture in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until chicken is cooked thoroughly (internal temperature of 165°F).