Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds fish fillets
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 1 cup unseasoned panko breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs 1 tsp. Cajun seasoning
- 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425° F.
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- Cut the fish fillets into 6-ounce portions.
- Season fish with salt and pepper.
- Place 3 shallow bowls or pie pans on a work surface. Put flour in the first bowl. In the second bowl, whisk the eggs with the Cajun seasoning and mayonnaise. Combine the panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan, and parsley in the third bowl.
- Dip the fish fillets in the plain flour, coating each piece thoroughly.
- Dip the flour-coated fillets in the egg mixture and then coat them with the panko crumb mixture, pressing lightly to help the crumbs adhere to the fish. Repeat with the remaining fish.
- Arrange the coated fish on the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for about 16 to 20 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.