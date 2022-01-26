Karns Meal Deals: Beef and Broccoli

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. flank steak, sliced into thin strips

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/8 tsp. ground ginger

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

⅓ cup soy sauce

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup honey

1 cup beef broth

4 cups broccoli florets

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

2 Tbsp. water

sesame seed (optional for garnish)

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook beef and remove from pan. Keep warm.

Add garlic to the pan and sauté until soft.

Add ginger, sesame oil, soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, and beef broth to the pan. Stir until combined. Add the broccoli and cook until tender.

Combine cornstarch and water. Add to broccoli mixture and bring to a boil. Stir until thickened. Add beef to the broccoli mixture.

Garnish with sesame seeds if desired for serving.