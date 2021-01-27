Karns Meal Deal: Big Game Slow Cooker 3 Bean Turkey Chili

Start with a liner for easy cleanup and cook off a pound of chopped turkey.

Add into that some pinto beans, black beans, kidney beans, two cans of tomato soup and chopped onions. Make sure to rinse your beans before adding them.

Load in some traditional chili spices like chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt, pepper and hot peppers.

Mix it all together and cook it for eight hours, serve it with some sour cream and cheese to top it off.

It’s perfect with quesadillas and don’t forget to stop by the bakery for some football cupcakes.