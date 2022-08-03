Ingredients

  • ½ lb. bacon
  • ½ lb. deli turkey, chopped
  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ – ½ cup milk (depending on desired thinness of dressing)
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 head romaine lettuce – rinsed, dried, and shredded
  • 2 large tomatoes, chopped
  • 5 oz. bag croutons

Directions

Fry bacon until browned. Drain, chop and set aside.

In a blender, combine mayonnaise, milk, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt. Blend until smooth.

Combine lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, turkey, and croutons in a large salad bowl. Toss with dressing, and serve immediately.