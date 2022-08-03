Ingredients
- ½ lb. bacon
- ½ lb. deli turkey, chopped
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ – ½ cup milk (depending on desired thinness of dressing)
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 head romaine lettuce – rinsed, dried, and shredded
- 2 large tomatoes, chopped
- 5 oz. bag croutons
Directions
Fry bacon until browned. Drain, chop and set aside.
In a blender, combine mayonnaise, milk, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt. Blend until smooth.
Combine lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, turkey, and croutons in a large salad bowl. Toss with dressing, and serve immediately.