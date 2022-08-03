Ingredients

½ lb. bacon

½ lb. deli turkey, chopped

¾ cup mayonnaise

¼ – ½ cup milk (depending on desired thinness of dressing)

1 tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

½ tsp. salt

1 head romaine lettuce – rinsed, dried, and shredded

2 large tomatoes, chopped

5 oz. bag croutons

Directions

Fry bacon until browned. Drain, chop and set aside.

In a blender, combine mayonnaise, milk, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt. Blend until smooth.

Combine lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, turkey, and croutons in a large salad bowl. Toss with dressing, and serve immediately.