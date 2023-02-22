Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. hot sauce
- 2 tsp. cumin
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- 1 1/2 lb. ground chicken
- 4 hamburger buns
- Shredded lettuce
- Blue Cheese salad dressing
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, combine hot sauce, cumin, chili powder, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add ground chicken and mix lightly but make sure that the spice mixture is well integrated. Shape into 4 ½” thick patties.
- Cook patties in a large skillet over medium heat until a thermometer reads reach an internal temperature of 165°F.