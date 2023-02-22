Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. hot sauce
  • 2 tsp. cumin
  • 2 tsp. chili powder
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper
  • 1 1/2 lb. ground chicken
  • 4 hamburger buns
  • Shredded lettuce
  • Blue Cheese salad dressing

Instructions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine hot sauce, cumin, chili powder, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add ground chicken and mix lightly but make sure that the spice mixture is well integrated. Shape into 4 ½” thick patties.
  2. Cook patties in a large skillet over medium heat until a thermometer reads reach an internal temperature of 165°F.