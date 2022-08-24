Ingredients

2 medium tomatoes, diced

1 (8 oz.) ball of fresh mozzarella, cut into 1-inch cubes

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh basil

2 cloves garlic, minced, divided

4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 pound flank steak

salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 (6.5 ounces) bag butter lettuce mix

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar, or to taste

Directions

Mix tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, 1 clove minced garlic, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a bowl; toss to coat. Cover bowl and refrigerate.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

Place steak in a large resealable bag; add 1 clove minced garlic, 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, and pepper. Seal the bag and distribute the oil mixture over the steak.

Cook steak to your desired degree of doneness, about 5 minutes per side for medium. Let stand for 5 minutes before thinly slicing across the grain.

Divide lettuce onto 4 serving plates. Drizzle 1 1/2 teaspoons each balsamic vinegar and olive oil onto each lettuce portion. Divide steak and tomato mixture evenly between the salads.