Ingredients
- 2 medium tomatoes, diced
- 1 (8 oz.) ball of fresh mozzarella, cut into 1-inch cubes
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh basil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced, divided
- 4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 1 pound flank steak
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 1 (6.5 ounces) bag butter lettuce mix
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar, or to taste
Directions
Mix tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, 1 clove minced garlic, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a bowl; toss to coat. Cover bowl and refrigerate.
Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.
Place steak in a large resealable bag; add 1 clove minced garlic, 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, and pepper. Seal the bag and distribute the oil mixture over the steak.
Cook steak to your desired degree of doneness, about 5 minutes per side for medium. Let stand for 5 minutes before thinly slicing across the grain.
Divide lettuce onto 4 serving plates. Drizzle 1 1/2 teaspoons each balsamic vinegar and olive oil onto each lettuce portion. Divide steak and tomato mixture evenly between the salads.