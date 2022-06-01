Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 lb. Karns PA Preferred burger
  • ½ medium onion, chopped
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. black pepper
  • 1 bag (9 ounces) Hearts of Romaine
  • 4 slices of American cheese, chopped
  • 2 Roma tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 Avocado, peeled, pitted, and chopped
  • ¼ cup drained chopped dill pickles
  • ½ cup Thousand Island dressing

Directions

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and onion; cook 8 minutes or until browned, breaking up the beef as it cooks.

Add garlic powder, salt and pepper; cook 1 minute or until fragrant, stirring occasionally.

Divide romaine into 4 bowls; top with beef mixture, cheese, tomatoes, avocado, pickles and dressing.