Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. Karns PA Preferred burger

½ medium onion, chopped

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 bag (9 ounces) Hearts of Romaine

4 slices of American cheese, chopped

2 Roma tomatoes, chopped

1 Avocado, peeled, pitted, and chopped

¼ cup drained chopped dill pickles

½ cup Thousand Island dressing

Directions

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and onion; cook 8 minutes or until browned, breaking up the beef as it cooks.

Add garlic powder, salt and pepper; cook 1 minute or until fragrant, stirring occasionally.

Divide romaine into 4 bowls; top with beef mixture, cheese, tomatoes, avocado, pickles and dressing.