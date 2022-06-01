Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 lb. Karns PA Preferred burger
- ½ medium onion, chopped
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- 1 bag (9 ounces) Hearts of Romaine
- 4 slices of American cheese, chopped
- 2 Roma tomatoes, chopped
- 1 Avocado, peeled, pitted, and chopped
- ¼ cup drained chopped dill pickles
- ½ cup Thousand Island dressing
Directions
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and onion; cook 8 minutes or until browned, breaking up the beef as it cooks.
Add garlic powder, salt and pepper; cook 1 minute or until fragrant, stirring occasionally.
Divide romaine into 4 bowls; top with beef mixture, cheese, tomatoes, avocado, pickles and dressing.