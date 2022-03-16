Ingredients

2 – 28 oz. jars Del Grosso Spaghetti Sauce

9 oz. jumbo pasta shells (30-34 shells)

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 (5 oz.) bag fresh spinach

2 cups ricotta cheese

2 cups mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 tsp. lemon zest

1 egg, beaten

Salt and Pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375˚ F.

Cook the pasta shells according to the package instructions. Rinse under cold water and place on baking sheet.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the spinach and cook, tossing occasionally, until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove spinach from pan and place on a clean kitchen towel. Squeeze to remove excess liquid, then chop.

Combine spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley, ¼ cup Parmesan, lemon zest, beaten egg, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. pepper. Stir well.

Spread 1 jar of sauce in the bottom of a 10” X 14” baking dish. Fill the shells with the spinach mixture and place open side up in the baking dish. Top with the second jar of sauce. Cover with foil and bake for 30-40 minutes or until heated through. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes to lightly brown in spots.

Top with ¼ cup Parmesan cheese.