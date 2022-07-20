Ingredients

1 ½ lbs. ground chicken or turkey

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil or basil paste

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley or parsley paste

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

1 garlic clove, minced

½ tsp. salt

Olive oil

4 slices provolone cheese, cut into quarters

1 cup marinara sauce, warmed

8 slider rolls, split and grilled

Directions

In a medium bowl combine chicken, basil, parsley, Parmesan, garlic, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Use your hands to mix evenly. Form into eight patties. Drizzle with olive oil and turn to coat.

Preheat grill to medium. Cook patties 5 to 6 minutes per side or until cooked through (165°F). Top each patty with two pieces of provolone; cover grill and cook 1 minute more or until cheese melts. Grill rolls while cheese melts.

Transfer sliders to rolls. Top each with marinara sauce and additional Parmesan if desired.