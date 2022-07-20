Ingredients

  • 1 ½ lbs. ground chicken or turkey
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil or basil paste
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley or parsley paste
  • 2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • Olive oil
  • 4 slices provolone cheese, cut into quarters
  • 1 cup marinara sauce, warmed
  • 8 slider rolls, split and grilled

Directions

In a medium bowl combine chicken, basil, parsley, Parmesan, garlic, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Use your hands to mix evenly. Form into eight patties. Drizzle with olive oil and turn to coat.

Preheat grill to medium. Cook patties 5 to 6 minutes per side or until cooked through (165°F). Top each patty with two pieces of provolone; cover grill and cook 1 minute more or until cheese melts. Grill rolls while cheese melts.

Transfer sliders to rolls. Top each with marinara sauce and additional Parmesan if desired.