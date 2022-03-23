Ingredients

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. chopped chuck

1 (1 oz.) package taco seasoning

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15 oz.) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles

¼ cup sour cream

¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 cup frozen corn

1 (32 oz.) bag tater tots

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9”x13” baking dish.

Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high. Add onion and cook until softened. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Add beef and cook until brown. Add taco seasoning.

Add black beans, pinto beans, tomatoes, green chiles, sour cream, and 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, stir into meat mixture and cook for about 5 minutes. Stir in frozen corn. Spoon mixture into prepared baking pan.

Cover top of beef mixture with frozen tater tots. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle with remaining cheddar cheese and bake for 20 minutes.

Cool slightly before serving.