Karns Meal Deal: Creamy Chicken Casserole

Ingredients
- 1 Karns rotisserie chicken – , skin & bones removed, chopped
- 2 cups finely chopped celery
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 (5 oz.) can chopped water chestnuts, drained
- 1 (10-3/4 oz.) can cream of chicken soup
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
- 1 (6 oz.) can French-fried onions
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9” x 13” baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, stir together chicken, celery, cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, water chestnuts, soup, and almonds. Spoon into prepared baking dish.
Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Sprinkle onion rings evenly over top and bake 5 more minutes, or until bubbly around edges. Let stand 10 minutes before serving to set.