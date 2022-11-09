Ingredients:

  • 1 (30 oz.) package frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
  • 1 lb. smoked sausage
  • 1 ½ cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup sour cream, at room temperature
  • 1 medium onion, very finely diced
  • ¼ cup butter, melted
  • ¼ tsp. pepper
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • 1 (10.5 oz.) can of condensed cream of chicken soup

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 13” x 9” baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
  2. Cut sausage into bite size pieces.
  3. Stir together all of the ingredients until completely combined and pour into the prepared baking dish.
  4. Bake, uncovered, for 35 – 40 minutes (or until lightly browned on top).