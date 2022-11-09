Ingredients:
- 1 (30 oz.) package frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
- 1 lb. smoked sausage
- 1 ½ cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 cup sour cream, at room temperature
- 1 medium onion, very finely diced
- ¼ cup butter, melted
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 1 (10.5 oz.) can of condensed cream of chicken soup
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 13” x 9” baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
- Cut sausage into bite size pieces.
- Stir together all of the ingredients until completely combined and pour into the prepared baking dish.
- Bake, uncovered, for 35 – 40 minutes (or until lightly browned on top).