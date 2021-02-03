Karns Meal Deal: Easy Beer Bratwurst

This meal is great for game day and is great for busy days.
Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat before adding bratwurst and brown it.
Line a 5-6 quart slow cooker with a Reynolds Slow Cooker Liner and add beer, onions, maple syrup, vinegar, thyme, and Worcestershire sauce.
Stir gently with a rubber spatula to combine and place bratwurst on top of the mixture in the cooker.
Cover and cook for 4 hours on high or for 8 hours on low.
Serve bratwurst and onions in toasted buns and topped with cheese.
These pair great with a side of fresh fruit and deli salad.