Karns Meal Deal: Easy Beer Bratwurst

This meal is great for game day and is great for busy days.

Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat before adding bratwurst and brown it.

Line a 5-6 quart slow cooker with a Reynolds Slow Cooker Liner and add beer, onions, maple syrup, vinegar, thyme, and Worcestershire sauce.

Stir gently with a rubber spatula to combine and place bratwurst on top of the mixture in the cooker.

Cover and cook for 4 hours on high or for 8 hours on low.

Serve bratwurst and onions in toasted buns and topped with cheese.

These pair great with a side of fresh fruit and deli salad.