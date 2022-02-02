Karns Meal Deals: Easy Shrimp Pasta

Ingredients:

8 oz. package uncooked rotini pasta

1 (15 oz.) jar Alfredo sauce

1 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup white wine or chicken broth

¼ cup diced onion

1 tsp. minced garlic

¼ cup diced roasted red peppers

1 cup shredded Italian blend cheese

1 lb. (25-30 ct.) shrimp, peeled and deveined

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 F.

In an 8” X 8” baking dish, stir together uncooked pasta, Alfredo sauce, chicken broth, wine, onion, garlic, and red peppers. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes.

Remove from oven and stir. Check pasta for doneness. If the pasta is too firm, return to the oven for some additional cooking time.

Stir in shrimp. Top with cheese. Bake uncovered for 5-10 minutes (until shrimp is done).