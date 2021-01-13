Karns Meal Deal: Egg Roll Bowls

Brown off some pork and add in chopped onions, some sesame oil, some rice vinegar, diced garlic, ginger, soy sauce, some optional hoisin sauce.

Give it a nice stir so you coat all of the meat with the seasonings.

Add in shredded carrots, and a one pound bag of cole slaw mix, which is just primarily carrots and lots of cabbage.

Stir this mixture with the meat very slowly for about 5 to 8 minutes until that cabbage is melted down and wilted

The very last step is topping it off with some spring onions and then serving it with some chinese chow mein noodles.

This great meal deal takes just 35 minutes to prepare and is great with rice.

Don’t forget the fortune cookies.