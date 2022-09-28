Ingredients

2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 oz. pkg. ranch seasoning mix

16 oz. cream cheese softened and cubed

8 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup sliced green onions

Directions:

For easy clean-up, put a cooking bag in your slow cooker.

Place the chicken thighs in the bottom of the slow cooker. Sprinkle with ranch seasoning mix. Place the cream cheese on top of the chicken.

Cover and cook on LOW for 7 hours without opening the lid during the cooking time.

Remove the chicken from the slow cooker and place it in a large bowl. Using 2 forks, shred the chicken. Return the shredded chicken to the slow cooker. Add the chopped bacon and stir to combine with the cream cheese. Spread into an even layer. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Cook for an additional 10 minutes for cheese to melt. Sprinkle with green onions to serve.