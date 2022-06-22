Ingredients

4 bone-in pork loin chops

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup chopped carrot

1 can (14-1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes, drained

1/4 cup balsamic vinaigrette

2 tsp. dried oregano

For easy clean-up, place a liner in your slow cooker

Directions

Heat oil in a large skillet. Add pork chops and brown.

Transfer browned pork chops to a slow cooker. Do NOT discard drippings in the pan.

Saute carrots and onion in the drippings from the pork chops. Stir in tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette, and oregano. Pour over pork chops.

Cover and cook on low for 5 hours. Pork is cooked thoroughly and tender.