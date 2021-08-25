Karn’s Meal Deal: Fish & Vegetable Foil Packets

Ingredients

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon Seafood Seasoning

1 large yellow squash, cut into ¼” thick slices

1 large zucchini, cut into ¼” thick slices

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

4 tilapia fillets, (6 oz. each)

1 lemon, thinly sliced

4 sheets (12×12-inches each) heavy duty aluminum foil

Directions

Mix butter and seafood seasoning in a small bowl. Set aside. Place squash, zucchini and onion in large bowl. Add 1/4 cup butter mixture; toss to coat well.

Divide vegetable mixture evenly into 4 portions and arrange in center of each sheet of foil. Place one tilapia fillet on top of each vegetable portion. Drizzle remaining butter mixture over tilapia fillets. Top each fillet with two lemon slices. Bring up sides of foil; double fold top and ends to tightly seal each packet.

Grill packets over medium-high heat 10 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily with fork, turning halfway through cooking. Sprinkle with additional seafood seasoning before serving, if desired.