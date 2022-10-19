Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 2/3 cup olive oil
- 5 cups broccoli florets
- 1 1/2 cups seedless grapes, halved
- 1 cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese
- 3/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 6 Karns Fried Chicken Tenders, coarsely chopped
Directions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together honey, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper until blended and smooth. Drizzle in oil, whisking until combined well.
- Stir in broccoli, grapes, cheese, almonds, and onion.
- Cover; chill for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
- Stir in chicken and serve immediately