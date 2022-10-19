Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 2/3 cup olive oil
  • 5 cups broccoli florets
  • 1 1/2 cups seedless grapes, halved
  • 1 cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 3/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 6 Karns Fried Chicken Tenders, coarsely chopped

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together honey, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper until blended and smooth. Drizzle in oil, whisking until combined well.
  2. Stir in broccoli, grapes, cheese, almonds, and onion.
  3. Cover; chill for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
  4. Stir in chicken and serve immediately