Ingredients

1 (12 oz.) bottle of beer or chicken stock

4 Karns Bratwurst

4 slices of Karns bacon

8 wooden toothpicks

Toppings of your choice – sauerkraut, cheddar cheese, onions

Directions

Soak 8 wooden toothpicks in water.

In a saucepan, bring beer (or stock) to a boil. Add the bratwurst and cook for 10-12 minutes.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Remove brats from liquid and wrap with bacon. Secure ends of bacon with soaked toothpicks. Use caution – the brats will be hot!

Place brats on the grill and cook until bacon is crisp and the brats are thoroughly cooked. Keep a spray bottle of water next to the grill and spray the grill flare ups down as you cook them.

Remove toothpicks and place in a bun. Add your favorite toppings.