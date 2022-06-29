Ingredients
- 1 (12 oz.) bottle of beer or chicken stock
- 4 Karns Bratwurst
- 4 slices of Karns bacon
- 8 wooden toothpicks
- Toppings of your choice – sauerkraut, cheddar cheese, onions
Directions
Soak 8 wooden toothpicks in water.
In a saucepan, bring beer (or stock) to a boil. Add the bratwurst and cook for 10-12 minutes.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
Remove brats from liquid and wrap with bacon. Secure ends of bacon with soaked toothpicks. Use caution – the brats will be hot!
Place brats on the grill and cook until bacon is crisp and the brats are thoroughly cooked. Keep a spray bottle of water next to the grill and spray the grill flare ups down as you cook them.
Remove toothpicks and place in a bun. Add your favorite toppings.