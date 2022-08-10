Ingredients

1 ½ lbs. chopped chuck

2 Tbsp. taco seasoning

1 cup mild or spicy nacho cheese sauce

Green onions, sliced

Guacamole

Salsa

Tortilla chips

4 hamburger buns, split and toasted

Directions

Preheat grill to medium-high.

Combine the chopped chuck and taco seasoning. Form into 4 burger patties. Press thumb into the center of each patty to help them cook evenly.

Grill burgers to desired doneness. During the final minutes of grilling, place buns on the grill to toast.

Place a burger on a bun and top each with ¼ cup of nacho cheese sauce. Top with tortilla chips, salsa, and guacamole.