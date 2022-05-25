Ingredients

1 ½ large red bell pepper – seeded, and cut into 1” pieces

8 oz. baby bella mushrooms

¼ cup olive oil

1 tsp. lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

3 Tbsp. honey

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. paprika

2 Tbsp. chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 lb. extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined

Directions

To ensure that the vegetables and shrimp cook properly on the grill, microwave the vegetables before placing them on skewers.

Place bell pepper’s skin side down on a paper towel-lined microwave-safe plate. Cook on high for 2 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Place mushrooms on a paper towel-lined microwave-safe plate. Cook on high for 3 minutes. Set aside to cool.

In a large bowl, combine olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, honey, garlic, paprika, parsley, salt, and pepper. Set aside ¼ cup of marinade to use for the sauce later. Add shrimp and vegetables and toss to coat. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. If using bamboo skewers, soak in water during this time.

Thread shrimp and vegetables onto skewers.

Preheat grill to medium-high. Cook kabobs for 3-4 minutes on each side, brushing with reserved marinade. When done shrimp will be pink and opaque.