Ingredients

1 (32oz.) bag frozen shredded Hash Brown Potatoes

1 lb. diced ham

3 green onions, sliced

8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

½ red bell pepper, diced

½ green bell pepper, diced

12 eggs

1 cup milk

salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp. dry mustard

Directions

Place a slow cooker bag in your slow cooker for easy clean-up. Spray bag with cooking spray.

Layer ingredients in the slow cooker: half of the hash browns, half of the ham, half of the onions, half of the peppers, and half of the cheese. Repeat.

Whisk eggs, milk, dry mustard and salt & pepper in a medium bowl. Pour egg mixture over the remaining ingredients.

Cook on low for 7-8 hours or high for 2 ½ – 3 hours.