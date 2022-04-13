Ingredients
- 1 (32oz.) bag frozen shredded Hash Brown Potatoes
- 1 lb. diced ham
- 3 green onions, sliced
- 8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- ½ red bell pepper, diced
- ½ green bell pepper, diced
- 12 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tsp. dry mustard
Directions
Place a slow cooker bag in your slow cooker for easy clean-up. Spray bag with cooking spray.
Layer ingredients in the slow cooker: half of the hash browns, half of the ham, half of the onions, half of the peppers, and half of the cheese. Repeat.
Whisk eggs, milk, dry mustard and salt & pepper in a medium bowl. Pour egg mixture over the remaining ingredients.
Cook on low for 7-8 hours or high for 2 ½ – 3 hours.