Ingredients

Pastry for a one-crust nine-inch pie

5 strips Karns bacon

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 cup Swiss cheese, cubed or shredded

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup whole milk

1 cup light cream

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Dash of hot sauce to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Line a nine-inch pie plate with the pastry. Build a rim with the pastry and flute it. This is essential to hold all the custard.

Cover the bottom of the pastry with a round of parchment paper and add enough dried beans or rice to partly fill the shell. Bake for 10 minutes.

Reduce the oven heat to 375 degrees. Remove and discard the beans/rice and parchment paper and set the pastry-lined pie plate aside.

Cook the bacon until crisp and remove it from the skillet. Pour off all but one tablespoon of the fat remaining in the skillet. Cook the onion in the remaining fat until the onion is transparent.

Crumble the bacon and sprinkle the bacon, onion, and cheeses over the inside of the partly baked pie crust. Place on a baking sheet.

Combine the eggs, cream, salt, pepper, and hot sauce to taste. Pour into pie crust.

Bake the pie until a knife inserted one inch from the edge comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Remove to a wire rack. Let stand a few minutes before serving.