Ingredients

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup olive oil

zest of one lemon

⅓ cup lemon juice

4cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Directions

Whisk together all ingredients (except chicken). Place chicken in yogurt mixture and toss to coat. Marinate for 15 minutes or overnight in refrigerator.

Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking oil and place chicken on sheet in a single layer.

Baker for 20-25 minutes or until cooked thoroughly (internal temp of 165°F.)