Ingredients:

  • 1 whole beef flank steak (1-1.5 lb)
  • Salt & pepper to season
  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 3 tsp soy sauce
  • 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 4-6 Tbsp. water (used to think sauce)
  • ½ lime, juiced (adjust based on desired flavor)
  • ½ cup chopped peanuts (optional)
  • ½ cup chopped green onions (optional)

Directions

  1. In a large frying plan over low heat, whisk together peanut butter, soy sauce, brown sugar, hot sauce, lime juice and water to thin sauce to a pourable mixture. Set aside, keeping over low heat.
  2. Season flank steak with salt and pepper. Grill or pan fry to medium rare 140 degrees. Once flank steak is cooked, let it rest 5 minutes and slice thinly across the grain. Place in the pan with peanut mixture to coat. Top with chopped peanuts and green onions.