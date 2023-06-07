Ingredients:
- 1 whole beef flank steak (1-1.5 lb)
- Salt & pepper to season
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 3 tsp soy sauce
- 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 4-6 Tbsp. water (used to think sauce)
- ½ lime, juiced (adjust based on desired flavor)
- ½ cup chopped peanuts (optional)
- ½ cup chopped green onions (optional)
Directions
- In a large frying plan over low heat, whisk together peanut butter, soy sauce, brown sugar, hot sauce, lime juice and water to thin sauce to a pourable mixture. Set aside, keeping over low heat.
- Season flank steak with salt and pepper. Grill or pan fry to medium rare 140 degrees. Once flank steak is cooked, let it rest 5 minutes and slice thinly across the grain. Place in the pan with peanut mixture to coat. Top with chopped peanuts and green onions.