Karn’s Meal Deal: Panko Parmesan Salmon

Ingredient

4 (4 oz.) salmon fillets

1 ½ Tbsp. lemon juice

salt and pepper to taste

½ cup panko bread crumbs

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

⅛ tsp. garlic powder

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking pan.

Place salmon fillets into the baking pan and sprinkle evenly with lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

Combine panko, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder in a bowl. Sprinkle mixture evenly over the salmon.

Bake in the preheated oven until topping is lightly browned and salmon flakes easily with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes