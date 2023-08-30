Ingredients
Cheese Spread
- 6 oz. shredded x-sharp cheddar
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 2 oz. diced pimentos, drained with liquid reserved
- 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
- ¼ tsp. smoked paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Mix all cheese spread ingredients together. Add pimento liquid as needed to give it a spread consistency. Set aside until serving the burgers.*
Burger Sauce (Can be made ahead – refrigerate until ready to use).
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup barbecue sauce
- Blend together and set aside until serving the burgers.*
Burgers
- 1 ½ lb. chopped chuck
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
Directions
Combine chopped chuck and seasonings. Form into 4 patties. Press an indentation in the middle of each patty.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat and cook burgers until almost done (internal temperature – 150°F). Top each burger with a large dollop of pimento cheese spread during the last few minutes of cooking (burger reaches an internal temperature of 160°F).
To serve: Spread the burger sauce on the bottom half of a burger bun. Top with your favorite toppings like tomato, lettuce, onion and pickles. Top with burger and enjoy!