Ingredients
- 1 lb. sweet onions, sliced
- 2 1-pound pork tenderloins, trimmed
- Salt and pepper
- 2 cups Sweet Onion BBQ Sauce or other barbecue sauce
Directions
For easy clean-up, use a slow cooker cooking liner.
- Cut onions into thin slices and place in the bottom of slow cooker.
- Add pork and season with salt and pepper. Top with barbecue sauce. Cook on low for 8 hours.
- Remove pork tenderloins from slow cooker and place on cutting board. Using 2 forks, shred and pull the pork into strips. Return shredded pork back into slow cooker and stir into the sauce.