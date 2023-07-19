Ingredients

  • 1 lb. sweet onions, sliced
  • 2 1-pound pork tenderloins, trimmed
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 cups Sweet Onion BBQ Sauce or other barbecue sauce

Directions

For easy clean-up, use a slow cooker cooking liner.

  1. Cut onions into thin slices and place in the bottom of slow cooker.
  2. Add pork and season with salt and pepper. Top with barbecue sauce. Cook on low for 8 hours.
  3. Remove pork tenderloins from slow cooker and place on cutting board. Using 2 forks, shred and pull the pork into strips. Return shredded pork back into slow cooker and stir into the sauce.