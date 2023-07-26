Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cups chopped onion

1 cup chopped carrot

1 cup chopped celery

1 Tbsp. chopped garlic

1 Karns rotisserie chicken, skin and bones removed, shredded

8 cups chicken broth

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

8 oz. uncooked wide egg noodles

Parmesan Cheese

Directions

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onion, carrot, and celery. Cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are soft. Add garlic and cook an additional minute, stirring constantly. Add the chicken, broth and seasoning to the cooked vegetables and bring to a boil. Reduce heat the medium and gently boil for 10 minutes. Add the noodles. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until noodles are tender, 6-8 minutes.

Sprinkle with Parmesan Cheese to serve.