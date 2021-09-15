Karn’s Meal Deal: Sheet Pan Jambalaya with Cauliflower Rice

Ingredients

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped

½ lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 (13 oz. pkg.) fully cooked andouille sausage links, sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 teaspoons reduced-sodium Creole seasoning, divided

1 package (10 ounces) frozen riced cauliflower

1/2 lb. (26-30 ct.), uncooked shrimp peeled and deveined

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°. Place the first 6 ingredients in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning; toss to coat. Bake 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook cauliflower according to package directions. Toss shrimp with remaining 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning. Add shrimp, tomatoes and cauliflower to pan; stir to combine. Bake until shrimp turn pink, 5-7 minutes longer.