Ingredients

1 (1 oz.) pkg. fajita seasoning, divided

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 ½ lbs. (25/30 ct.) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 red bell pepper, sliced into strips

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced into strips

1 red onion, sliced into strips

1 jalapeno pepper, sliced into rings

Tortillas

Toppings: tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, etc.

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Place shrimp in a single layer on a baking sheet. Place peppers in a single layer on a baking sheet. Drizzle each with 1 Tbsp. of olive oil. Sprinkle half of the fajita seasoning on the shrimp and half on the peppers. Stir to coat well.

Roast in the preheated oven until shrimp are opaque, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove shrimp from oven and place on a serving plate.

Broil pepper mixture until lightly blackened, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the serving plate with shrimp.

To serve, place shrimp mixture in tortillas. Top with your favorite toppings (shredded cheddar cheese, sour creams, tomatoes, etc.)