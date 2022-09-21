Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces uncooked dried farfalle pasta
  • 1 (14-oz.) jar Alfredo sauce 3/4 cup Half & Half
  • 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 lb. (25-30 ct.) peeled, deveined shrimp
  • 1/3 cup dried bread crumbs
  • 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 1/2 tsp. dried Italian seasoning

Directions:

  • Heat oven to 350°F. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.
  • Combine Alfredo sauce, half & half, Parmesan cheese and pepper in bowl. Add cooked pasta mixture and shrimp; gently stir to combine.
  • Spoon mixture into greased 2-quart round casserole. Cover; bake 20 minutes.
  • Toss together bread crumbs, butter and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle bread crumb mixture over pasta mixture. Continue baking, uncovered, 15-20 minutes or until bubbly.