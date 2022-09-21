Ingredients:
- 8 ounces uncooked dried farfalle pasta
- 1 (14-oz.) jar Alfredo sauce 3/4 cup Half & Half
- 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 lb. (25-30 ct.) peeled, deveined shrimp
- 1/3 cup dried bread crumbs
- 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1/2 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.
- Combine Alfredo sauce, half & half, Parmesan cheese and pepper in bowl. Add cooked pasta mixture and shrimp; gently stir to combine.
- Spoon mixture into greased 2-quart round casserole. Cover; bake 20 minutes.
- Toss together bread crumbs, butter and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle bread crumb mixture over pasta mixture. Continue baking, uncovered, 15-20 minutes or until bubbly.