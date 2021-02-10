Karn’s Meal Deal: Shrimp Francesca

This meal is great for Valentine’s Day, and don’t forget to pick up broccoli and Valentine’s Day cupcakes to go with it.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Arrange the shrimp in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Gently squeeze any excess liquid from the artichoke hearts, cut the hearts into quarters, and arrange in spaces between the shrimp. Sprinkle the bread crumbs and parsley over the shrimp and artichoke hearts; sprinkle lemon juice over the crumbs.

Melt butter with garlic in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; drizzle the butter mixture over the bread crumbs. Sprinkle the top with Romano cheese.

Bake in the preheated oven until the crumbs and cheese brown lightly and the shrimp turn opaque and orange-pink in color, 20 minutes.